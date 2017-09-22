Dickey suggested Thursday that he may retire after this season, the Associated Press reports.

He was emotional about his outing Thursday, saying "it could be my last start ever at a home venue." Dickey, who turns 43 next month, went on to add that he feels he still has something in the tank, but he will discuss things with his family before making any decisions regarding his playing career. The knuckleballer has endured some tough starts lately, but Dickey was quite good from mid-June to late-August (2.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP over 13 starts) and the Braves would probably welcome him back next year if he decides to return.