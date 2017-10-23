The Braves declined their 2018 team option on Dickey on Monday.

During his age 42 season, Dickey threw for a 4.46 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 31 starts. In that time he posted a 136:67 K:BB and gave up home runs at a clip of 1.2 HR/9. While his fantasy value is marginal at this point in his career, Dickey could still be a serviceable arm for a major-league club, as he's appeared in at least 30 games each year since the 2010 campaign.