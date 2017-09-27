Braves' R.A. Dickey: Final start could come Sunday
Dickey will start Sunday in Miami if he so chooses, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It could be that the veteran knuckleballer is content riding off into the sunset, but manager Brian Snitker said Dickey would start if he wants the ball. Otherwise rookie Max Fried will get the start. The situation should become clear in the coming days. Dickey has a 6.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 29 innings this month.
