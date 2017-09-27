Dickey tossed 6.2 innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out four without a walk while allowing two runs on five hits. He didn't factor into the decision.

The knuckleballing veteran actually left with a lead despite losing his shutout in the seventh inning when he gave up a two-run homer to Kevin Plawecki, but the bullpen blew the game over the following two innings. This outing at Citi Field may have had special meaning for Dickey, who resurrected his career with the Mets, putting together a trio of star-caliber seasons from 2011-2013. It would be a solid end to his career if it were his last career outing, but Dickey is in fact lined up to make one more start Sunday in Miami.