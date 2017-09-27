Braves' R.A. Dickey: Loses shutout in seventh
Dickey tossed 6.2 innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out four without a walk while allowing two runs on five hits. He didn't factor into the decision.
The knuckleballing veteran actually left with a lead despite losing his shutout in the seventh inning when he gave up a two-run homer to Kevin Plawecki, but the bullpen blew the game over the following two innings. This outing at Citi Field may have had special meaning for Dickey, who resurrected his career with the Mets, putting together a trio of star-caliber seasons from 2011-2013. It would be a solid end to his career if it were his last career outing, but Dickey is in fact lined up to make one more start Sunday in Miami.
More News
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Hints at retirement•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Evens record with strong outing against Nats•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: September struggles continue•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Allows five runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Slashed for seven runs by Rangers•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Dominates Phillies again•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...