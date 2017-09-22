Dickey (10-10) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four batters through eight innings to take the win over Washington on Thursday.

The knuckleballer had posted a 10.05 ERA through his previous three starts, so this was a surprising bounce-back showing against a strong opponent. At this stage of the fantasy game, and with Dickey's recent struggles in mind, he's best viewed as a flier for his final two road starts against the Mets and Marlins. He sports a mediocre 4.32 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 for the campaign, after all.