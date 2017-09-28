Braves' R.A. Dickey: Won't start Sunday
Dickey won't make another start before the end of the season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dickey was given the option to start Sunday's season finale if he wanted, but the veteran knuckleballer ultimately deferred. It appears he's content ending his season -- and possibly career -- after turning in a solid performance against the Mets his last time out. He'll finish the season 10-10 with a 4.26 ERA in 190 innings (31 starts).
