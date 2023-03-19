Iglesias has given up four runs in four innings of work in the Grapefruit league for Atlanta.

Iglesias has allowed four hits while registering a 3:1 K:BB ratio. While those numbers are far from awe-inspiring, the sample is small, and it's nice to see the right-hander still missing bats. After serving as a bridge to Kenley Jansen following the trade to Atlanta from the Angels, Iglesias will be the closer in 2023, and he has a chance to be one of the best fantasy options in baseball this year.