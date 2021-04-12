Acuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies.

Acuna continued his impressive run at the plate Sunday, as it was the fifth time in the last six games that he recorded multiple hits. The 23-year-old has been on an absolute tear to begin the season, as he boasts a slash line of .444/.462/.917 with four home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored in nine games.