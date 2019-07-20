Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

He scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, drawing a walk and eventually coming around on Josh Donaldson's walkoff single. Acuna is taking his duties as Atlanta's leadoff hitter seriously by ramping up his activity level on the basepaths -- he's stolen six bases in the last six games to give him a career-high 19 on the year.