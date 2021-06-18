Acuna went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-0 over the Cardinals.

Acuna marked up the score sheet Thursday, driving in one while also stealing a base and scoring. It was his third stolen base this past week totaling 14 on the season, enough for third-best in all of baseball. The 23-year-old's speed is just an added bonus on top of his .294/.398/.605 slash line and 18 home runs. He trails just Fernando Tatis in home runs plus steals. Acuna rides a current 25-game streak of reaching base safely.