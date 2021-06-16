Acuna went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Red Sox.

As expected, Acuna was in the lineup for the team's first game of the week after exiting Sunday's game early with a pectoral injury. He didn't show any ill-effects, as he delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning. He also led off the ninth frame with a single, and he then proceeded to steal second base and come around to score. Acuna has a .285/.390/.597 line with 41 RBI, 53 runs scored and 13 stolen bases across 264 plate appearances this season.