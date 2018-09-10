Acuna went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Acuna took Robbie Ray deep in the sixth inning for his 25th home run of the season. Earlier -- in the fourth inning -- he had stolen second base to record his 14th steal of the season, though he was ultimately thrown out attempting to swipe third in the same inning. Acuna continues to impress in his rookie campaign, ripping four home runs and swiping two bases in his past 10 games.