Braves' Ronald Acuna: Searching for rhythm at plate
Acuna went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
The 22-year-old comes into this season with sky-high expectations, but Acuna's performance this spring has left a lot to be desired -- he's slashing .138/.194/.138 with 14 K's in 31 plate appearances. There's no indication he's injured however, just searching for his timing at the plate, and he remains firmly in the conversation for the first overall pick in most fantasy drafts.
