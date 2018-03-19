Braves' Ronald Acuna: To start season in minors
Acuna was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.
If spring results were the lone component of a roster decision, Acuna would be in the major leagues. The star prospect slashed .432/.519/.727 with four homers and four stolen bases in 16 spring games, making it abundantly clear that he's major-league ready. Of course, the Braves can claim an extra year of control over the 20-year-old if they keep him in the minors until April 13, likely being a big enough factor to force Acuna back to Gwinnett for a short period of time. Acuna will very likely be back in Atlanta before the end of April barring an injury, so he's still worth an extended look even in single-season leagues.
