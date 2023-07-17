Hilliard went 0-for-2 in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Getting the start in left field and batting ninth with Eddie Rosario (hamstring) unavailable, Hilliard saw multiple plate appearances in a game for the first time since May 23. The 29-year-old's .239/.299/.437 slash line and 42.9 percent strikeout rate on the season don't make a compelling case for more playing time, but if Rosario ends up needing an IL stint, Hilliard figures to handle the strong side of a platoon in left with Kevin Pillar.