Newcomb fired a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save over San Francisco on Monday.

Since returning to the MLB following a minor-league stint, Newcomb has tossed 8.1 scoreless innings of relief and has yet to walk a batter. In three April starts, he walked eight in just 12.1 frames. Atlanta's closing situation is a mess right now as Luke Jackson has blown three of his nine save chance. It's possible that Newcomb gets a few more looks in that role in the near future.