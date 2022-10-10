Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Strider (oblique) looked good during a bullpen session Sunday, but the team is still in the process of determining the rookie right-hander's role for its National League Division Series with he Phillies, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

At the very least, Strider won't be available to start Games 1 and 2, as Atlanta plans on having Max Fried and Kyle Wright take the hill Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Charlie Morton will likely have the inside track in another spot in Atlanta's four-man rotation, but Strider could be in consideration to start Game 3 on Friday or Game 4 on Saturday if the team is comfortable with him from a health and workload standpoint. Even if Strider isn't quite built up enough to start after closing the regular season on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, he should have a role out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever. After a brilliant first full season in the big leagues in which he went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a whopping 202 strikeouts over 131.2 innings, the 23-year-old was rewarded Monday with a six-year, $75 million contract extension.