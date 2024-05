D'Arnaud was diagnosed with a head contusion after leaving Friday's game against the Padres in the sixth inning, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

D'Arnaud reported dizziness after taking a foul ball off his facemask during the fifth inning. Manager Brian Snitker said that d'Arnaud passed all the initial tests for a potential concussion, but the team will evaluate him again Saturday before making a decision on his status going forward.