d'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Marlins in Game 2 of the NLDS.

d'Arnaud stayed red hot in the NLDS, as he has recorded a homer in consecutive days. The right-handed hitter had nine home runs and 34 RBI in the regular season as he continues to showcase his power in the postseason. The 31-year-old has started every postseason game and should continue to serve as Atlanta's primary backstop.