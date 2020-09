Matzek (3-2) picked up the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, walking one and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

He became the pitcher of record when Atlanta took the lead for the first time in the top of the seventh. Matzek threw 17 of 26 pitches for strikes as he continues to rack up whiffs -- on the season, the southpaw has a 24:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings to go along with a 3.24 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.