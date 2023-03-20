Grissom is being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.comm reports.

Grissom was the presumed starter at shortstop for Atlanta to begin 2023 after his promising rookie season, but the 22-year-old will begin the season in Gwinnett after some shaky showings in the Grapefruit League -- particularly defensively. There's a good chance the Grissom will see playing time with Atlanta before the season comes to a conclusion, but he should be dropped considerably down fantasy draft boards since there's no guarantee when he'll be playing in the majors this year.