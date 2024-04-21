Grissom played second base for the first time Friday while on his rehab assignment, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double and made a nice backhand play on a ball hit up the middle.

Grissom, who began his assignment April 12, served as the designated hitter for three games before moving to the field Friday. He followed up in the field for a second consecutive day Saturday. Grissom is trending in the right direction, but the Red Sox are not going to rush him. He's learning a new position, and manager Alex Cora wants him to build up reps at second base.