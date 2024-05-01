Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the team hopes Grissom (hamstring/illness) is ready to make his season debut Friday in Minnesota, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Grissom had been slated for his season and Red Sox debut Tuesday after overcoming a hamstring injury, but he's been delayed due to illness. Boston wraps up a homestand Thursday and it's hopeful Grissom can be ready Friday for the start of a road trip. Grissom is slated for everyday second baseman duties with the Red Sox.