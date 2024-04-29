Grissom (hamstring) went 4-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

The Red Sox are expected to wrap up Grissom's rehab assignment and activate him for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants. While with the WooSox, Grissom went 10-for-30 with five walks, two steals and three runs scored. Grissom is expected to start at second base, while newcomer Garrett Cooper could slide in at first to create a new right side of the infield.