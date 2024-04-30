Share Video

Grissom (hamstring/illness) won't be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Grissom was expected to make his MLB debut Tuesday after battling a right hamstring injury throughout early portions of the season. However, it's an illness keeping him from being activated from the 10-Day IL, meaning that the second baseman should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

