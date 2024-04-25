Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Grissom (hamstring) is getting close to being activated but is unlikely to be back this weekend, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Grissom has played six rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, and he was at second base for the last three of them. The Red Sox have an off day Monday before beginning a series with the Giants at home Tuesday, and that could be the day the club is targeting for Grissom's season and team debut.