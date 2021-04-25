Atlanta called up Contreras from its alternate site to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader versus Arizona.
He'll be the No. 3 catcher behind Travis d'Arnaud and Alex Jackson for the twin bill, though he won't be guaranteed to pick up a start in either contest. The 23-year-old backstop is expected to head back to the alternate site after the doubleheader in preparation for joining Triple-A Gwinnett for the start of its season next week.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Could start season in majors•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Removed from roster•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Starting again Monday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Pokes three hits•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Makes impact in MLB debut•