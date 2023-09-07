Contreras went 1-for-4 with one run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Pirates.

Contreras walked in his first at-bat and then came around to score on a Willy Adames home run as the Brewers took an early 3-1 lead. The catcher then added an infield single in the fifth before swiping his third bag of the season, and the second in his last seven games. Contreras has now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, racking up 12 RBI over that stretch to go along with 17 runs scored.