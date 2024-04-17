Uribe tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday against San Diego, allowing three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Uribe had been operating as the Brewers' fill-in for Devin Williams (back) but after blowing back-to-back save chances, Uribe slotted in as Milwaukee's first arm out of the bullpen Tuesday. Although he got five outs -- his first time exceeding one inning pitched this season -- and didn't yield a run, it seems Uribe is losing his hold on the closing role. If that's the case, look for Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero or Hoby Milner to get some looks at ninth-inning work.