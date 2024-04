Uribe (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning Friday. He blew a save chance but picked up a win over Seattle.

Uribe blew the 5-3 lead in the ninth inning but the Brewers' walkoff win in the bottom of the frame gave him his first win. The 23-year-old had converted each of his first three save attempts to begin the year before Friday's hiccup. He now owns a 6.75 ERA with a 2:2 K:BB through four innings.