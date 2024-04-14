Uribe (1-1) took the lose and blew the save Sunday against Baltimore. He allowed three hits and two runs over one inning without logging a strikeout.

Uribe trotted out to the mound for the seventh inning with a one-run lead and gave up three consecutive singles to open the frame. With one run already plated and runners on first and third with no outs, Uribe got Adley Rutschman to ground into a double-play but the runner on third scored and gave the Orioles the lead. Uribe has blown back-to-back save chances after starting the campaign 3-for-3, falling to a 7.50 ERA over six innings. With the Brewers near the top of the National League standings, Uribe could start leaking ninth-inning work if he doesn't turn things around.