Uribe gave up a solo home run and struck out two in the ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Mets.

The 23-year-old right-hander was handed a two-run cushion when he took the mound, and he needed it after serving up Pete Alonso's first homer of the year. Uribe has gotten the first two save chances for the Brewers to begin the campaign, and Saturday's long ball was only the fifth he's allowed in his career across all levels in 101.2 innings. He's making a strong early claim to hold down the closer role until Devin Williams (back) gets healthy.