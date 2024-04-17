Uribe (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Padres after he allowed a hit and no walks in a scoreless eighth inning. He had one strikeout.

The right-hander appeared set to blow a scoreless tie after giving up a leadoff triple, but he retired the next three batters on 10 pitches. Uribe entered in a non-save situation for the second straight day, while Joel Payamps closed out the ninth inning Wednesday for his second save of the campaign. Uribe and Payamps should be considered co-closers for the time being as the only Brewers relievers with any saves this season, besides Thyago Vieira's three-inning save.