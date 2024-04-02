Uribe allowed no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Twins. He did not record a strikeout.

The 23-year-old righty issued a five-pitch walk to start the frame but promptly induced a double play and retired the side on just eight pitches. Uribe already has three saves for the 4-0 Brewers, with Joel Payamps also notching a save when Uribe had pitched the previous two days. Uribe appears to be separating himself as the top option to close with Devin Williams (back) facing an extended absence to begin the season.