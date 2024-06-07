Uribe was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Friday due to a knee issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the injury are unclear, and Uribe is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The 23-year-old picked up three saves early in the season for the Brewers, but he was demoted in early May with a 6.91 ERA and 14:12 K:BB over 14 outings. Uribe was also suspended six games for his role in a benches-clearing brawling just before being demoted, though the ban was reduced to four games on appeal, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The right-hander will have to serve that suspension once back on the major-league roster, but the current focus is getting him healthy.