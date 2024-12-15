Uribe (knee) is a candidate to earn save chances after Devin Williams was traded to the Yankees on Friday, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Uribe began the 2024 season as the closer for the Brewers with Williams on the injured list, though he lost the role in mid-April and didn't appear in the majors after May 1. His primary appeal in the ninth-inning role is his velocity, as he averages over 100 mph on his fastball. However, he has a 16.6 percent walk rate in 45 career innings in the majors, leaving Trevor Megill as seemingly the top option entering 2025.