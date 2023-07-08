The Brewers recalled Uribe from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Uribe has quickly ascended through the Brewers' farm system this season, posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while striking out 41 batters through 23 frames between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The 23-year-old righty can touch 103 mph with his fastball, and he could be in the mix for high-leverage outings down the line if his incredible strikeout rate translates into the bigs. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.