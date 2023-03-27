Toro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As the Brewers thin down their major-league roster ahead of the 2023 campaign, Toro was the latest member of the spring roster to be relocated. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee in January and produced a .185 average with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored over 27 at-bats in 13 games during spring training. Toro struggled to a .185/.239/.324 slash line with the Mariners in 2022 and will likely have to heat up from the plate before he'd get recalled by the Brewers this season.