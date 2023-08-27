Houser was removed after two innings in his start in Sunday's game against the Padres due to an injury the Brewers have labeled as "minor right forearm tightness," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two before departing.

Though even "minor" forearm injuries have a tendency to send pitchers to the 15-day injured list, the Brewers will likely wait and see if Houser feels well enough to throw a bullpen session over the next few days before determining if he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation, which would likely fall next weekend versus the Phillies. Houser had reached five innings in each of his last four starts while pitching to a 3.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP before his early exit Sunday.