Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Not starting Wednesday
Garcia is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Padres.
The 29-year-old started the past four games but will take a seat Wednesday. Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Jackie Bradley will start from left to right in the outfield.
