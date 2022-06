Boxberger allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn a save over the Reds on Friday.

Boxberger allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Farmer before issuing a one-out walk to Nick Senzel. He was able to maintain the 5-4 lead and secure his first save of the year. He's now sporting a 2.49 ERA with a 23:8 K:BB through 26 games.