Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dealing with abdominal injury
Woodruff was removed from Sunday's game against Arizona with abdominal discomfort.
The exact diagnosis remains unclear at this time, though he'll likely need to undergo further testing to uncover the root of the problem.
