Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits and two walks over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Cubs.

Woodruff was outstanding Sunday and was never in much danger during the contest. The Cubs got two runners on base to begin the fourth inning but the 6-foot-6 southpaw recorded a pair of strikeouts and eliminated the threat when Ian Happ was caught trying to swipe third. He lowered his season ERA to 1.55 with a 34:8 K:BB through 29 frames. Woodruff will take the mound at home against the Dodgers on Friday.