Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Making progress in throwing program
Woodruff (oblique) threw from 120 feet Friday afternoon, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff hasn't thrown off a mound yet, but it's good to see that he's making progress in his throwing program. After landing on the injured list with a left oblique strain near the end of July, he remains on track to return in mid-September.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Won't be back until mid-September•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Resumes throwing•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Expected to miss six weeks•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Placed on injured list•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Headed for injured list•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dealing with abdominal injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...