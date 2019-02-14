Brewers' Brent Suter: Throwing from 60 feet
Suter (elbow) will be restricted to throwing from 60 feet three times a week during spring training, Todd Rosiak and Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.
Now six and a half months removed from Tommy John surgery, Suter only recently began the first stage of his throwing program and will gradually increase the distance of his long toss before eventually advancing to mound work. Suter may have an outside chance to make it back from the injured list as a September callup, but the Brewers probably aren't realistically counting on any contributions from the southpaw at the big-league level this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Begins to throw•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Undergoes successful Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Tommy John surgery likely•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Likely headed to DL•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Diagnosed with forearm tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.