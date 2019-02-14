Suter (elbow) will be restricted to throwing from 60 feet three times a week during spring training, Todd Rosiak and Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

Now six and a half months removed from Tommy John surgery, Suter only recently began the first stage of his throwing program and will gradually increase the distance of his long toss before eventually advancing to mound work. Suter may have an outside chance to make it back from the injured list as a September callup, but the Brewers probably aren't realistically counting on any contributions from the southpaw at the big-league level this season.