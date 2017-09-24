Play

Phillips is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Phillips has drawn three straight starts in center field and seems to have established himself as the strong side of the Brewers' center field platoon. With lefty Jose Quintana on the bump Sunday, Phillips will head to the bench in favor of Keon Broxton.

