The Brewers acquired Hudson from the Dodgers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's not clear yet what the Dodgers will receive in return for Hudson, who was designated for assignment a week ago. The big left-hander struggled in a cup of coffee with Los Angeles in 2023 but held a 2.43 ERA and 86:26 K:BB across 55.2 relief innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.