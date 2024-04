Hudson (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Pirates, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Hudson has now earned wins in his last two appearances as he continues to impress early in the year. The left-hander has allowed just one run over 13.1 innings while posting an impressive 0.60 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB. Hudson made six appearances with the Dodgers last season, working to a 7.27 ERA over 8.2 innings.