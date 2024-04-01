Hudson tossed three scoreless innings of relief and picked up his first hold of the season in Sunday's victory over the Mets. He allowed two hits and posted a 4:0 K:BB in the outing.

Hudson entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Brewers holding a 4-1 lead, and he ensured no other relievers were needed until Joel Payamps came in to close out the contest. Hudson recorded more than three outs three times with the Dodgers last season and several more times in the minors, so he could fill a versatile role out of Milwaukee's bullpen.