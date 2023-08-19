The Dodgers recalled Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

With Tony Gonsolin (forearm) headed for the injured list, Hudson will come up from the minors to provide Los Angeles' bullpen with additional depth. The 26-year-old southpaw has looked impressive through 45.2 innings in Triple-A with a 2.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, but his talents have yet to translate into the majors. Until Hudson is able to turn things around, he will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.